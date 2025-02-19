Wrapped Sonic Price Tops $0.68 (WS)

Wrapped Sonic (WS) traded 16.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 19th. Wrapped Sonic has a market cap of $12.33 million and approximately $20.81 million worth of Wrapped Sonic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Sonic token can currently be bought for about $0.68 or 0.00000708 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Sonic has traded 46.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped Sonic alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $96,114.18 or 0.99741021 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $95,532.13 or 0.99137012 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Wrapped Sonic

Wrapped Sonic’s launch date was November 30th, 2024. Wrapped Sonic’s total supply is 256,142,244 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,081,977 tokens. Wrapped Sonic’s official Twitter account is @soniclabs. The official website for Wrapped Sonic is www.soniclabs.com. The official message board for Wrapped Sonic is blog.soniclabs.com. The Reddit community for Wrapped Sonic is https://reddit.com/r/0xsonic.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Sonic

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Sonic (WS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Sonic platform. Wrapped Sonic has a current supply of 254,160,387.35067463. The last known price of Wrapped Sonic is 0.64517505 USD and is up 6.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $20,203,850.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.soniclabs.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Sonic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Sonic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Sonic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Sonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Sonic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.