PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

PureTech Health plc (LON:PRTC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 149.88 ($1.89) and traded as low as GBX 145.80 ($1.84). PureTech Health shares last traded at GBX 146.40 ($1.85), with a volume of 137,820 shares traded.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 455 ($5.74) price objective on shares of PureTech Health in a research report on Monday, December 16th.
PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biopharma company, focuses on developing medicines for diseases caused by dysfunctions in the nervous, gastrointestinal, and immune systems. The company is developing a microbiome immune system drug-discovery platform and drug candidates for immune-mediated diseases; and products to induce weight loss and enhance glycaemic control through an orally administered capsule.
