PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

PureTech Health plc (LON:PRTC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 149.88 ($1.89) and traded as low as GBX 145.80 ($1.84). PureTech Health shares last traded at GBX 146.40 ($1.85), with a volume of 137,820 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 455 ($5.74) price objective on shares of PureTech Health in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

Get PureTech Health alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PureTech Health

PureTech Health Trading Down 1.1 %

About PureTech Health

The firm has a market cap of £434.95 million, a PE ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 149.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 155.71.

(Get Free Report)

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biopharma company, focuses on developing medicines for diseases caused by dysfunctions in the nervous, gastrointestinal, and immune systems. The company is developing a microbiome immune system drug-discovery platform and drug candidates for immune-mediated diseases; and products to induce weight loss and enhance glycaemic control through an orally administered capsule.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PureTech Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureTech Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.