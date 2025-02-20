Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Adams Resources & Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Adams Resources & Energy Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NYSE AE opened at $37.98 on Monday. Adams Resources & Energy has a 12-month low of $22.30 and a 12-month high of $38.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.43. The company has a market cap of $97.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AE. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Adams Resources & Energy by 1.6% in the third quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 32,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 18,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 118.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. 57.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adams Resources & Energy Company Profile

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc engages in the business of crude oil marketing, transportation and storage in various crude oil and natural gas basins. It operates through the following segments: crude oil marketing, transportation and storage, tank truck transportation of liquid chemicals, pressurized gases, asphalt and dry bulk, and pipeline transportation, terminalling and storage of crude oil.

