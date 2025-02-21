Bank of Jackson Hole Trust Invests $48,000 in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 240 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 437.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,814,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $364,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,255 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,004,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,205,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,850 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 83,671.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 538,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,183,000 after purchasing an additional 538,010 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,129,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $626,553,000 after purchasing an additional 509,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 544.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 545,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,580,000 after purchasing an additional 460,989 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RSG shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Republic Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $211.00 to $238.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. CIBC boosted their target price on Republic Services from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Republic Services from $240.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Republic Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $219.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Republic Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.75.

Republic Services Stock Performance

NYSE RSG opened at $230.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $212.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.27. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.62 and a 12-month high of $232.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.74.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 12.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Republic Services news, COO Gregg Brummer sold 6,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.20, for a total transaction of $1,436,062.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,376,931.20. This represents a 37.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 1,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.27, for a total value of $400,186.93. Following the sale, the director now owns 879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,222.33. This trade represents a 67.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Articles

