Good Life Advisors LLC Sells 1,928 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Good Life Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 34.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,928 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9,889.6% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 544,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,154,000 after buying an additional 539,279 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 15,459.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 479,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,238,000 after purchasing an additional 476,137 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $32,886,000. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,598,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,059,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,261,000 after purchasing an additional 198,719 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $91.89 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $78.36 and a 12-month high of $96.00. The company has a market capitalization of $40.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.27.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

