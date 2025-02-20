Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Forward Industries Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:FORD opened at $5.34 on Monday. Forward Industries has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $8.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.39.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The textile maker reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.62 million during the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative return on equity of 227.10% and a negative net margin of 7.77%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Forward Industries stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forward Industries, Inc. during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,705 shares of the textile maker's stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.97% of Forward Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in two segments: OEM Distribution and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms.

