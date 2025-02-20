Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Forward Industries Stock Down 1.1 %
NASDAQ:FORD opened at $5.34 on Monday. Forward Industries has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $8.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.39.
Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The textile maker reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.62 million during the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative return on equity of 227.10% and a negative net margin of 7.77%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Forward Industries
Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in two segments: OEM Distribution and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms.
