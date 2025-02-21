Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 30.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 232,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,587 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF were worth $13,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JQUA. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Abound Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000.

NYSEARCA JQUA opened at $60.43 on Friday. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $49.60 and a 12-month high of $60.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 0.95.

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

