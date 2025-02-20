aixbt by Virtuals (AIXBT) Price Tops $0.19

aixbt by Virtuals (AIXBT) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 20th. During the last week, aixbt by Virtuals has traded 19.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. aixbt by Virtuals has a total market capitalization of $164.95 million and approximately $75.92 million worth of aixbt by Virtuals was traded on exchanges in the last day. One aixbt by Virtuals token can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000198 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get aixbt by Virtuals alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $96,983.04 or 0.99772362 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $96,622.83 or 0.99401797 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About aixbt by Virtuals

aixbt by Virtuals’ total supply is 998,914,867 tokens and its circulating supply is 855,612,732 tokens. aixbt by Virtuals’ official website is app.virtuals.io/virtuals/1199. aixbt by Virtuals’ official Twitter account is @aixbt_agent.

aixbt by Virtuals Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aixbt (AIXBT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. aixbt has a current supply of 998,914,867.38413915 with 854,527,599.38413915 in circulation. The last known price of aixbt is 0.18288134 USD and is up 1.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 167 active market(s) with $68,859,904.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.virtuals.io/virtuals/1199.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aixbt by Virtuals directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aixbt by Virtuals should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy aixbt by Virtuals using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for aixbt by Virtuals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aixbt by Virtuals and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.