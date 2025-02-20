Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.04), Zacks reports. Alight had a negative net margin of 7.95% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. Alight updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.580-0.640 EPS.

Alight Stock Performance

NYSE ALIT traded up $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $6.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,981,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,424,054. Alight has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $10.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.55 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.14.

Alight Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd.

In other Alight news, President Gregory R. Goff sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 852,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,821,552. This represents a 22.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 5.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ALIT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Alight from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Alight from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Alight from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.61.

Alight Company Profile

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

