Zullo Investment Group Inc. Sells 308 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,143 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 9.7% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 164,640 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $8,219,000 after acquiring an additional 14,501 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 137.5% during the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 147,735 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $7,375,000 after purchasing an additional 85,542 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter valued at $754,000. Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,559.3% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 76,493 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after buying an additional 71,883 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 92,224 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $4,604,000 after buying an additional 12,887 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $38.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.68 and its 200 day moving average is $42.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.89 and a 1 year high of $55.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 7.42%. On average, research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FCX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.46.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Further Reading

