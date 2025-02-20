Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Price Target Lowered to $270.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $284.00 to $270.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 25.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CLH. StockNews.com lowered shares of Clean Harbors from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Clean Harbors from $285.00 to $272.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Clean Harbors from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $255.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $268.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $272.44.

CLH opened at $215.88 on Thursday. Clean Harbors has a 1-year low of $176.02 and a 1-year high of $267.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $234.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.19. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The company's revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.31, for a total value of $224,987.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,507,703.26. This trade represents a 1.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren States sold 308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.79, for a total transaction of $70,467.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,918 shares in the company, valued at $2,726,719.22. This represents a 2.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,785 shares of company stock worth $444,558. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 2,650.0% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 130.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 10,250.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

