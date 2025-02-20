Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Trims Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. cut its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth about $27,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $866.69 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $797.80 and a 200 day moving average of $845.87. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $711.40 and a 52 week high of $972.53. The company has a market cap of $822.77 billion, a PE ratio of 74.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($0.13). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 86.26% and a net margin of 23.51%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 51.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,000.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,250.00 to $1,190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $997.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $997.50.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

