FMA Wealth Management LLC Acquires 849 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

FMA Wealth Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up 1.9% of FMA Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. FMA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. Alpha Financial Partners LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 45.5% in the third quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 59,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 18,662 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 139,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,272,000 after purchasing an additional 42,854 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 131.8% during the 3rd quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 12,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 7,018 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $59.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $54.77 and a 1 year high of $60.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.57 and a 200-day moving average of $58.79.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

