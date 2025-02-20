Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10, Zacks reports. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 16.27% and a negative return on equity of 659.01%. Choice Hotels International updated its FY 2025 guidance to 6.980-7.240 EPS.

Choice Hotels International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CHH traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $146.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,541. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.23. Choice Hotels International has a one year low of $108.91 and a one year high of $157.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.11.

Choice Hotels International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHH. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Choice Hotels International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.33.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

