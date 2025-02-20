iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Semus Wealth Partners LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Semus Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 603 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 3.8% of Semus Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Semus Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVV. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 139.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $615.85 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $495.94 and a 1 year high of $616.22. The firm has a market cap of $531.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $601.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $584.74.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

