Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 6.6% of Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 67,668.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,247,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,910,868,000 after purchasing an additional 10,232,214 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,813,061,000. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,568,883,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,924,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,069,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187,803 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 57,207.1% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,048,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044,583 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $615.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $601.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $584.74. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $495.94 and a 52 week high of $616.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

