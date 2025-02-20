Elk River Wealth Management LLC Buys 4,002 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 307,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,002 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 6.4% of Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $35,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJR. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8,742.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,545,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,201 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,136,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,589,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,029 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 15,751.5% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 828,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,945,000 after purchasing an additional 823,645 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,006,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,638,229,000 after purchasing an additional 689,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 21.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,649,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $426,794,000 after purchasing an additional 655,679 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

IJR stock opened at $117.37 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $101.85 and a 52-week high of $128.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

