iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Stock Holdings Decreased by Elk River Wealth Management LLC

Elk River Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 6,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 7,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWD stock opened at $196.21 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $167.96 and a 52-week high of $200.42. The stock has a market cap of $61.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $190.16 and a 200-day moving average of $189.56.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

