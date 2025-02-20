Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,361 Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 55,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 318,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,353,000 after acquiring an additional 5,528 shares during the period. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth about $907,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,630,000. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Trading Up 0.4 %

CHD opened at $104.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.66 billion, a PE ratio of 44.02, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.59. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.35 and a 1-year high of $113.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.66.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 20.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 49.79%.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In related news, EVP Rick Spann sold 39,520 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $4,426,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,976. This trade represents a 88.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Joseph James Longo sold 7,780 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.44, for a total transaction of $874,783.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 400 shares in the company, valued at $44,976. The trade was a 95.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,302 shares of company stock worth $6,362,338 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.53.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

