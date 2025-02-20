Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Purchases 8,740 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,740 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $6,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 11,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

IUSG opened at $146.22 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.67. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $109.63 and a 52 week high of $146.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a PE ratio of 32.99 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.254 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

