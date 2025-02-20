Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $7.71 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 39.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,305 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $7,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIXD. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 7,098 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 590,583.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 572,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,921,000 after purchasing an additional 572,866 shares during the period. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 734,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,322,000 after purchasing an additional 32,224 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 36,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 177,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the period.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXD opened at $43.22 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.97. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $39.42 and a twelve month high of $46.80.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

