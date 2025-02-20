Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Buys 37,908 Shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) by 123.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,908 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $6,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILCG. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 8,239.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 838,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,165,000 after buying an additional 828,837 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,148,000. Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,569,000. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 435.0% during the 4th quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 26,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after buying an additional 21,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swmg LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,565,000.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA ILCG opened at $93.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.13. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a one year low of $70.48 and a one year high of $94.61.

About iShares Morningstar Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

