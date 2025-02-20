Cybersecurity Stocks To Consider – February 19th

Alphabet, CrowdStrike, Palo Alto Networks, Dell Technologies, and Fortinet are the five Cybersecurity stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cybersecurity stocks are shares of companies that provide products and services to protect organizations and individuals against digital threats, such as cyberattacks, data breaches, and malware. These companies often specialize in developing antivirus software, firewalls, encryption tools, and other technologies designed to safeguard digital assets and information. Investors may buy cybersecurity stocks as a way to capitalize on the increasing demand for cybersecurity solutions in today’s interconnected world. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cybersecurity stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

GOOGL stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $184.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,366,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,061,420. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $130.66 and a 12 month high of $207.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $193.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GOOGL

CrowdStrike (CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

CRWD traded down $4.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $451.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,074,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,057,962. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $380.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $326.77. The stock has a market cap of $111.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 885.00, a PEG ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.16. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $200.81 and a 52 week high of $455.59.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRWD

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

PANW stock traded down $2.34 on Wednesday, hitting $205.94. 1,586,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,291,518. The stock has a market cap of $135.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $187.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.68. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $130.04 and a 12-month high of $208.39.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PANW

Dell Technologies (DELL)

Dell Technologies Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

DELL stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.27. 2,046,180 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,312,312. The firm has a market cap of $84.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.90. Dell Technologies has a 1-year low of $80.49 and a 1-year high of $179.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DELL

Fortinet (FTNT)

Fortinet, Inc. provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

NASDAQ:FTNT traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $113.68. 1,752,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,484,261. Fortinet has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $114.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.56. The company has a market cap of $87.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.01.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FTNT

Read More