Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Nevro (NVRO)

2/18/2025 – Nevro is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/10/2025 – Nevro was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $5.85 price target on the stock, up previously from $4.50.

2/7/2025 – Nevro was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $5.85 price target on the stock, down previously from $6.00.

2/7/2025 – Nevro had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $4.00 to $5.85. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE NVRO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.72. The company had a trading volume of 119,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,745. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 0.91. Nevro Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.16 and a twelve month high of $17.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVRO. Amundi acquired a new position in Nevro in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Nevro during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Nevro in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Nevro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Nevro in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, engages in the provision of products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company provides HFX spinal cord stimulation (SCS) platform, which includes the Senza SCS implantable pulse generator (IPG) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic back and leg pain through paresthesia-free 10 kHz therapy, as well as offers Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS IPG systems.

