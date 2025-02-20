Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 188,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 890 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $14,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $263,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $754,000. Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 16,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 20.1% during the third quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 73,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 12,232 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VCSH opened at $78.37 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.50. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $76.27 and a 52 week high of $79.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.2813 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.