C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Sells 827 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors reduced its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 827 shares during the quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STIP. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 138,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,025,000 after buying an additional 10,692 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,000. Lazari Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 10,049.6% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 11,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 49.5% during the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 177,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,998,000 after buying an additional 58,766 shares during the period.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $101.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.04 and a 200 day moving average of $100.84. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $98.49 and a 52 week high of $101.86.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.