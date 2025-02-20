Gary Stephen May Sells 2,128 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Stock

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.24, for a total transaction of $279,278.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,478,287.36. This represents a 15.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Leidos Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $131.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $145.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.13. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.76 and a 1-year high of $202.90.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.13. Leidos had a return on equity of 30.93% and a net margin of 7.53%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.32%.

LDOS has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Leidos from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Leidos from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays raised their target price on Leidos from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Leidos from $194.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leidos

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. Vise Technologies Inc. raised its position in shares of Leidos by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 2,208 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Arrowpoint Investment Partners Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Leidos in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,841 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 6,418 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 7,270 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at $4,041,000. Institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile

