C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Takes Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000.
BSCP stock opened at $20.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.65. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.37 and a twelve month high of $20.72.
The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.
