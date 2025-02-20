Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL) Shares Sold by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,997 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF were worth $5,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 420.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 257.4% during the third quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000.

Shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF stock opened at $32.55 on Thursday. Capital Group Core Balanced ETF has a 12 month low of $27.87 and a 12 month high of $32.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.32.

The Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (CGBL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that offers a balanced approach to total return and capital preservation. The fund employs an active asset allocation strategy to invest in equities, debts, money market instruments, and cash.

