Oracle Power (LON:ORCP) Shares Down 11.1% – Here’s What Happened

Oracle Power plc (LON:ORCP – Get Free Report) fell 11.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00). 128,372,133 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 216,365,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).
The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.98. The firm has a market cap of £1.19 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.44.
Oracle is an international project developer in the natural resources and energy sectors. Led by a team with extensive experience in major project development and robust relationships with industry giants, Oracle is building a portfolio of projects selected for their prospects in sectors with high global demand and aligned with worldwide economic and environmental trends.
