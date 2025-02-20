PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Flossbach Von Storch SE

Flossbach Von Storch SE cut its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 33.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 582,198 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 288,005 shares during the quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE’s holdings in PayPal were worth $49,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 86.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,762,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,307,945,000 after acquiring an additional 7,767,072 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 12,919.4% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 10,500,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $819,315,000 after acquiring an additional 10,419,351 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in PayPal by 21.6% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,015,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $469,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,356 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the third quarter valued at $387,435,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 174.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,233,341 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $361,316,000 after buying an additional 2,689,162 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $78.36 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.56. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.97 and a 52 week high of $93.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $77.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PYPL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Phillip Securities reaffirmed an “accumulate” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.52.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

