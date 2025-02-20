Citizens National Bank Trust Department Purchases New Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,567 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morningstar Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 17,139 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,554,000 after buying an additional 6,529 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,393 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,798,000 after buying an additional 5,180 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,316 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LULU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $428.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 target price (up from $400.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $399.14.

Shares of LULU opened at $367.52 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $226.01 and a 1 year high of $480.94. The company has a market capitalization of $44.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $389.47 and a 200-day moving average of $323.43.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.18. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 2,022 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.11, for a total value of $782,736.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,399,307.78. The trade was a 24.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 24,870 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total value of $10,085,779.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,040,456.66. The trade was a 66.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

