Aspect Partners LLC Buys New Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Aspect Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,644,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,116,000 after purchasing an additional 476,292 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,486,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,381,000 after buying an additional 189,092 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,290,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,668,000 after purchasing an additional 591,019 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,212,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,333,000 after acquiring an additional 204,960 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,154,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,936,000 after buying an additional 132,008 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $40.08 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.33. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $42.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.