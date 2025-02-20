Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC) Stock Holdings Boosted by RW Investment Management LLC

RW Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,915,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,638 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 15.5% of RW Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. RW Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $127,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 25 LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. 25 LLC now owns 38,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Visionary Horizons LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Visionary Horizons LLC now owns 11,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. LJI Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Investmark Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 7.6 %

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $27.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.82.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

