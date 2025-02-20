Citizens National Bank Trust Department Purchases Shares of 12,677 AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in AerCap by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in AerCap by 223.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in AerCap by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Dupree Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AerCap by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dupree Financial Group LLC now owns 28,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of AerCap by 176.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 753,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,349,000 after acquiring an additional 480,551 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AerCap alerts:

AerCap Stock Performance

AER opened at $105.42 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.49. The company has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.81. AerCap Holdings has a 1-year low of $75.96 and a 1-year high of $105.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of AerCap in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AerCap has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AerCap

AerCap Company Profile

(Free Report)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.