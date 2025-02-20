Jordan Park Group LLC Has $6.32 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Jordan Park Group LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,881 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF accounts for 0.5% of Jordan Park Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Jordan Park Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $6,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 86,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,914,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA IWV opened at $349.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 1.04. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $282.38 and a 52 week high of $350.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $341.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $332.10.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.