Flossbach Von Storch SE Purchases 137,479 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Flossbach Von Storch SE lifted its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,903,240 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,479 shares during the period. Fortive makes up approximately 3.6% of Flossbach Von Storch SE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Flossbach Von Storch SE’s holdings in Fortive were worth $892,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Fortive during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Fortive by 186.8% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Fortive during the third quarter worth $41,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortive alerts:

Fortive Price Performance

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $83.05 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.95. Fortive Co. has a twelve month low of $66.15 and a twelve month high of $87.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.19, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.15.

Fortive Announces Dividend

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. Fortive had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 13.36%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 13.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on FTV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Fortive from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Fortive from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.64.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Fortive

Fortive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.