Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NASDAQ:SEI) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NASDAQ:SEI – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Pickering Energy Partners upgraded shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Tudor Pickering raised Solaris Energy Infrastructure to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. initiated coverage on Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Solaris Energy Infrastructure currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Stock Down 1.0 %

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Energy Infrastructure stock opened at $29.97 on Thursday. Solaris Energy Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $7.49 and a twelve month high of $36.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.12 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant to oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

