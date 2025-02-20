Chardan Capital Raises Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Price Target to $218.00

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Chardan Capital from $212.00 to $218.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.74% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Krystal Biotech from $204.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $221.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Krystal Biotech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.67.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KRYS

Krystal Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of Krystal Biotech stock opened at $176.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.17. Krystal Biotech has a 1 year low of $107.50 and a 1 year high of $219.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 99.53 and a beta of 0.84.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $91.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.35 million. Krystal Biotech had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 7.54%. Krystal Biotech’s quarterly revenue was up 116.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Krystal Biotech will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.78, for a total value of $4,119,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,475,882 shares in the company, valued at $243,195,835.96. The trade was a 1.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Krystal Biotech

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the third quarter worth about $1,893,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $548,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 8.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,117,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,239,000 after buying an additional 15,545 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 65.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,386,000 after acquiring an additional 13,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

About Krystal Biotech

(Get Free Report)

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.