RW Investment Management LLC Buys New Stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

RW Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 6,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVDE. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Life Planning Partners Inc lifted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 6,282.9% during the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 931,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 917,059 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $104,000.
NYSEARCA AVDE opened at $65.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.95 and a 200 day moving average of $64.01. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.02 and a 1 year high of $67.83.
The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.
