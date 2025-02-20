RW Investment Management LLC Buys New Stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

RW Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 6,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVDE. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Life Planning Partners Inc lifted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 6,282.9% during the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 931,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 917,059 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $104,000.

Get Avantis International Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis International Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AVDE opened at $65.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.95 and a 200 day moving average of $64.01. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.02 and a 1 year high of $67.83.

About Avantis International Equity ETF

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.