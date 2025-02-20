Meitav Investment House Ltd. Makes New $26.94 Million Investment in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,942,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AIRR. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000.

Shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF stock opened at $76.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.25. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 1 year low of $58.99 and a 1 year high of $86.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.0561 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

