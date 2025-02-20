Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) Shares Sold by Auour Investments LLC

Auour Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 28.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,042 shares during the period. Auour Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter worth $55,000.

Shares of VGLT stock opened at $55.87 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.35. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $53.79 and a 12-month high of $63.41.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.2067 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

