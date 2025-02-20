Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 46.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,800 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,700 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $1,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in UMB Financial by 29.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in UMB Financial by 210.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 26,186 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in UMB Financial in the third quarter worth $233,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in UMB Financial by 1.4% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 44,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,700,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in UMB Financial by 7.3% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,066 shares of the bank’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UMB Financial news, Director Kevin Charles Gallagher sold 527 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.13, for a total transaction of $60,146.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,010 shares in the company, valued at $1,484,831.30. This represents a 3.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 24,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.95, for a total transaction of $3,036,285.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,552,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,960,384.80. The trade was a 1.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UMBF shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of UMB Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of UMB Financial in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price objective (down previously from $130.00) on shares of UMB Financial in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UMB Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.14.

UMB Financial Trading Down 0.8 %

UMBF stock opened at $113.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.82. UMB Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $76.00 and a 12 month high of $129.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.87 and its 200 day moving average is $111.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.24. UMB Financial had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 13.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Co. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 17.80%.

UMB Financial Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

Further Reading

