Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Sold by O Brien Greene & Co. Inc

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 75,940 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 637 shares during the quarter. Fortive comprises 1.8% of O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Fortive were worth $5,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTV. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Fortive by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,362,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 53,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fortive by 4,321.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 6,180 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fortive by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FTV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Fortive from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Fortive from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Fortive from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fortive in a report on Monday, November 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.64.

FTV opened at $83.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $28.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.15. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $66.15 and a 1-year high of $87.10.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. Fortive had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 13.36%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.56%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

