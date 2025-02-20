Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Makes New $1.65 Million Investment in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 210,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 57,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 30,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,447,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,378,000 after buying an additional 40,452 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBLU stock opened at $7.33 on Thursday. JetBlue Airways Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.49 and a fifty-two week high of $8.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.48.

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.21. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 9.29% and a negative net margin of 8.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nik Mittal bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.14 per share, with a total value of $614,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 116,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $714,960.02. This trade represents a 608.16 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ursula L. Hurley sold 15,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,747.50. This trade represents a 26.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

JBLU has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna cut their price target on JetBlue Airways from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on JetBlue Airways from $6.85 to $7.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered JetBlue Airways from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded JetBlue Airways to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.51.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

