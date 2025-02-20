Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 46.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,391,579 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 444,226 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $83,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth about $2,087,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 321,726 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $24,180,000 after acquiring an additional 13,433 shares in the last quarter. Aviso Wealth Management bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth $2,302,000. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $1,206,000. Finally, Brophy Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,041,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $2,511,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,046,552.46. This trade represents a 26.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE UBER opened at $81.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.07. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.84 and a 52 week high of $87.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.04.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on UBER. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.91.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

