Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($999.00) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Jumia Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.64% and a negative return on equity of 161.08%.

Jumia Technologies Stock Down 29.5 %

JMIA traded down $1.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.74. The company had a trading volume of 21,315,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,111,680. Jumia Technologies has a one year low of $2.69 and a one year high of $15.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Jumia Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company’s platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with customers; logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company’s platform in selected markets under the JumiaPay name.

