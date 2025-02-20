Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM) Announces Earnings Results

Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.21, Zacks reports. Perimeter Solutions had a negative net margin of 30.57% and a negative return on equity of 10.08%.

Perimeter Solutions Stock Down 7.3 %

PRM stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.91. 899,183 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,113,378. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Perimeter Solutions has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $14.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Perimeter Solutions

In other Perimeter Solutions news, Director Tracy Britt Cool sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $640,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 173,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,221,881.69. The trade was a 22.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Perimeter Solutions Company Profile

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Specialty Products. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

