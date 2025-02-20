Unity Software (NYSE:U) Upgraded by Benchmark to Hold Rating

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Benchmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Unity Software from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Unity Software from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Unity Software from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Unity Software from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.81.

Shares of U stock traded up $5.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.13. 46,816,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,309,901. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 2.32. Unity Software has a 12-month low of $13.90 and a 12-month high of $33.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 11.30% and a negative net margin of 40.47%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Unity Software will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Mark Barrysmith sold 1,395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total value of $30,243.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 450,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,775,100.08. This trade represents a 0.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Felix The sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total transaction of $548,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 391,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,751,462.80. This represents a 4.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 679,264 shares of company stock valued at $16,612,383 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Unity Software by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,123,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,335,000 after acquiring an additional 625,872 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Unity Software by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,886,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,032 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at $269,320,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Unity Software by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,769,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,208,000 after purchasing an additional 84,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slate Path Capital LP acquired a new stake in Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth about $62,387,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

