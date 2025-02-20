Citizens National Bank Trust Department Has $8.33 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.8% of Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $83,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 28.1% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $292,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,599,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 583,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,619,000 after buying an additional 56,344 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $117.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $85.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.85 and a fifty-two week high of $128.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.19.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

